Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler took a swipe at Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who knocked his reporting on President Biden's stance on the "defund the police" movement. On Tuesday, Kessler tackled the "continuing GOP fiction" that Biden supports defending police, fact-checking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who claimed that "abolish the police" was part of Biden's "5-point anti-crime plan," and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who tweeted, "The problem isn’t guns and it isn’t COVID either. It’s violent rioting and the Defund the Police movement, both of which were supported, financially and rhetorically, by the Biden admin."