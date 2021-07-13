Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun checked into intensive ‘psycho-spiritual retreat’ before split

By Oli Coleman
Page Six
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the months before he separated from his wife, Scooter Braun secretly checked into an “intense psycho-spiritual retreat.”. Back in the fall, sources told Page Six that Braun had entered the seven-day Hoffman Process program, which is all the rage at the moment in LA. But when we reached out for comment, Braun lied, denying that he’d ever been there.

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jay Shetty
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psycho#The Retreat#Music Business#The Hoffman Project#F K Cancer#The Hoffman Process
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Trouble RelationshipETOnline.com

Scooter Braun Files for Divorce From Yael Cohen Braun

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun are officially going their separate ways. The talent manager filed for divorce on Wednesday, June 21, a rep for the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to ET. Scooter, 40, and Yael, 34, tied the knot on July 6, 2014, in Whistler, British Columbia. They share three children together -- Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.
Trouble RelationshipVulture

Scooter Braun Divorcing Wife Days After Seventh Anniversary

Scooter Braun has found himself in yet another high-profile split. The music executive filed to divorce his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen, in Los Angeles on July 21, “Page Six” reported. The news comes just 11 days after the outlet first reported that Braun and Cohen, the heiress and philanthropist who founded Fuck Cancer, would be separating, days after their seventh wedding anniversary on July 6. At the time, sources told “Page Six” that the couple had no divorce plans, but the outlet is now reporting that Braun decided to solidify the split. Moreover, he has retained celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who is, interestingly, also representing Kim Kardashian West in her divorce from Braun’s former client Kanye West. The couple reportedly had a prenup, but it won’t be the first time Braun has had to divide up some assets. He infamously acquired the masters for Taylor Swift’s first six albums in June 2019, against Swift’s wishes, before later selling them to an investment fund.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Scooter Braun Divorces Wife Yael After 7 Years of Marriage

Despite early reports that the couple's break was a temporary separation, music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of 7 years, Yael Cohen Braun. E! News obtained legal documents that Braun filed with the Los Angeles courts on Wednesday, July 21, that revealed that Braun was asking for joint custody of their three children — Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2 — and agrees to pay spousal support. An insider told E! News that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne addresses Scooter Braun affair rumors amid Tom Girardi divorce

Erika Jayne called rumors linking her to Scooter Braun and Gleb Savchenko amid her divorce “silly as f–k.”. The “XXpen$ive” singer, who filed to end her two-decade marriage to embattled husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, spoke to her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais about the online speculation in Wednesday’s episode.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Did Taylor Swift Cause Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun's Divorce?

Taylor Swift reportedly caused Scooter Braun to file for a divorce from his wife, at least partly. What role did the multi-awarded singer play in this harrowing decision of Justin Bieber's manager? Thankfully it's not because she's the third party or the like. Justin Bieber's manager officially pulled the plug...
Trouble Relationshiptalesbuzz.com

What To Expect From Scooter Braun & Yael Cohen’s Unusual Split Amid ‘Rough Patch’

Despite a heartfelt seventh wedding anniversary post, things clearly haven’t been going so well in Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen’s relationship. After Sunday’s shocking announcement that the couple has decided to separate (with no plans to divorce yet), sources are now opening up to confirm the parents of Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2, have been having a “rough” time for a while! A person close to the South African businesswoman dished to E! News on Monday:
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

Here's What We Know About Scooter Braun's Divorce

The past couple of years have not been easy for Scooter Braun. In 2019, he found himself in a very public feud with Taylor Swift. Braun purchased Swift's musical catalog from her previous record label, Big Machine Records. Swift claimed that she wasn't informed of the sale and thus was never given a chance to own her music, which had always been her plan. Furthermore, Swift was adamant that she had never had an amicable relationship with Braun and that Braun had always been unkind to her, per Cosmopolitan.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

The Real Reason Behind Scooter Braun & Wife Yael's 'Shocking' Split: Rumors Of A 'Third Party' & How Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Involved

A sordid affair! Mega-manager Scooter Braun and wife Yael have called it quits after seven years of marriage. Although the split might have shocked fans of Ariana Grande’s manager, sources are squealing that it was not that “shocking” to those who know the duo, noting that they have been “broken up for several months” and it was an open secret within the music industry.
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Bennifer’s Press Strategy, Scooter and Yael Braun Split, and Olympics Coverage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are yachting in the South of France for J.Lo’s 52nd birthday and providing great content while they’re there. But what exactly is their press strategy (1:00)? Plus, A-Rod is coincidentally also yachting in the South of France (16:21), Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are getting a divorce (25:55), and some thoughts on the Olympics a few days in (30:29).
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Justin Bieber hits the studio

Justin Bieber is in the studio working on new music. The 23-year-old pop superstar has shared a series of black and white photos with is 91.4 million fans of himself with a microphone, in the mixing room and sat at the piano on Instagram. The ‘Cold Water’ hitmaker’s manager Scooter...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is Erika Jayne The Reason For Scooter Braun’s Separation?

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is already dealing with her fair share of controversy surrounding her divorce from Tom Girardi. Now, rumor has it she might be the reason for Scooter Braun’s separation from his wife, Yael. Read on to get the details about Erika Jayne’s latest drama. Music Mogul Scooter...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Video Showing Justin Bieber 'Yelling' At Wife Hailey Baldwin Surfaces Online; Eyewitnesses React

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in 2018. The couple recently came back after vacationing in Europe. Bieber will next perform at "The Freedom Experience" event. Justin Bieber's Las Vegas video, in which he appeared to be "yelling" at his wife Hailey Baldwin, took the internet by storm over the weekend. However, according to eyewitnesses, people misunderstood the situation.
CelebritiesPage Six

Justin Bieber drops over $1,000 on weed and edibles in one go

He really does get his weed in California. Justin Bieber stopped by Wonderbrett’s new flagship cannabis store in LA on Monday where he purchased more than $1,000 worth of weed products, we’re told. The “Peaches” crooner, appropriately, bought Wonderbrett’s peach OZ fruit pureé edibles and one of every Wonderbrett strain:...
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne lugs her own groceries amid financial woes

Erika Jayne was photographed running errands Tuesday as she hit up a market and lugged groceries into her Los Angeles rental home. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, whose financial woes have continued to make headlines, dressed down in a cream-colored sweatsuit, shades and Nike Air Max sneakers. She wore her hair pulled back into her signature high ponytail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy