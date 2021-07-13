Cancel
Zach Johnson out of British Open after testing positive for COVID-19

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s British Open after a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson returned a positive rapid-result PCR test on Sunday, following the conclusion of the John Deere Classic. He received the result before boarding an England-bound charter alongside other players, managers and caddies. Had Johnson been on the flight, all other players aboard — regardless of their vaccination status — would have been removed from the tournament due to close-contact protocol.

