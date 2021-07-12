Ten Minutes to Midnight (Review)
Rating – 2.5/5. Caroline Williams has had one very interesting career that has spanned almost 50 years after she appeared in 1975's Smile. However, she will always be Stretch to me. I first saw Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 when I was in high school. In recent years she's found herself in several indie horror productions. A few weeks ago I received a press release for Erik Bloomquist's Ten Minutes to Midnight starring Williams. I reached out to MVD who was handling this release and they were kind enough to send a copy of the film on blu my way to review. Thanks guys!
