Ten Minutes to Midnight (Review)

Back when we did our Class of 1986 series years ago, one of the films that I decided to champion was The Wraith from writer/director Mike Marvin, which I hadn’t really seen discussed a whole lot amongst genre fans. Hopefully, that will now change with the brand new Vestron Blu-ray that came out last week, because if there’s any justice in this world, this horror/action hybrid will finally end up on more folks’ radars with this new release. It may not be the most original genre movie to come out of the ‘80s, but considering its stellar cast, incredible soundtrack, and a handful of mind-blowingly great driving sequences, The Wraith is very much a movie that should earn a rediscovery phase now.