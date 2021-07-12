Sam Raimi’s Horror Classic ‘THE EVIL DEAD’ Returns to Cinemas Nationwide for the 40th Anniversary this October
Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”www.horrorsociety.com
