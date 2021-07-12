Cancel
Sam Raimi’s Horror Classic ‘THE EVIL DEAD’ Returns to Cinemas Nationwide for the 40th Anniversary this October

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”

The Evil Dead was released on October 15, 1981 and to celebrate 40 years the classic horror flick is set to return to theaters. Since it's release in 1981 The Evil Dead has turned into a hugely popular cult classic. Just last fall some friends and I went to the drive-in to see a special The Evil Dead double feature where we watched The Evil Dead 1 & 2. The movie has stayed tremendously popular in the horror genre over the years.

