Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Harding, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Colfax; Harding; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES At 618 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Abbott, or 28 miles east of Springer, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladstone and Farley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH