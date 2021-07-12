FrightFest Thirsts for ‘New Blood’ in Writers Talent Search
FRIGHTFEST RESURRECTS ITS NEW BLOOD QUEST FOR NEW WRITERS. FOURTH YEAR FOR THE NEW HORROR FEATURE WRITERS INITIATIVE. As Arrow Video FrightFest stalks the dark recesses of the big screen again, the search resumes for new writers in the horror genre through its New Blood initiative. New Blood reunites FrightFest with Giles Edwards of Queensbury Pictures with its mission to find emerging UK-based writers dedicated to the genre and nurture their projects from script to screen. Queensbury is ultimately interested in buying the finished script rather than the idea, and so, this year all successful final candidates if selected should be able to send even a rough draft of the first ten pages of their script through with their acceptance.www.horrorsociety.com
