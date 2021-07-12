FrightFest Thirsts for ‘New Blood’ in Writers Talent Search

Oh boy! The second wave of Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 is here and it is chock full of so many good and promising genre treats for attendees this year. As diverse and eclectic as the countries they come from FrightFest has scoured the globe for the very best of the season so far and could introduce us to the next breakout hits. Canadian horror flick Bloodthirsty is good, Frida Kempff's Knocking is great, and you do not want to miss Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night! And with fourteen world premieres there will be lots to talk about at this year's festival.