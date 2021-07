EVERGREEN, N.C. — A North Carolina man has drowned after he disappeared from a campsite overnight, according to a sheriff’s office. A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent on Tuesday morning to a campsite at Lumber River Campground in Evergreen. The sheriff’s office said Brian Thomas Lynch, 36, of Shallotte, was camping at a site near some water, and was last seen by a fellow camper at around 1 a.m.