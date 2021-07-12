GC to Outside Counsel: Give Me Value Adds That Are Actually Useful to Me

In a companion ranking to the Vault 100, associates were asked to rank their own law firms based on categories most relevant to their overall quality of life, including satisfaction; firm culture; hours; compensation; quality of work; business outlook; career outlook; associate/partner relations; transparency; formal and informal training; pro bono; and overall diversity. Fifty firms were ranked for Vault’s 2022 Best Law Firms to Work For survey, which was conducted from March 2021 through May 2021, so we’re getting a bird’s eye view of “post-pandemic” life at these firms. Once again, and this may be surprising for some, but none of the firms that made the Top 10 list for being the most prestigious made the Top 10 list for being the best firms to work for.