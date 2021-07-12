GC to Outside Counsel: Give Me Value Adds That Are Actually Useful to Me
Burning Issue: Give me value adds that are actually useful to me. The idea of “value” has been a buzzword in the legal industry for several years. And it typically meant encouraging firms to move beyond the billable hour to innovative fee packaging, lean staffing and other efficiencies. However, clients want more than that. Value has developed to mean anticipating needs and providing value-added content and educational add-ons. Added value means going beyond the obvious and providing non-legal business advice and support, tailored to the client’s needs.www.law.com
