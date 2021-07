WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday morning at Sheppard Air Force proved to be a time of celebration as well as reflection for the 82nd Training Wing. “This is what it’s all about. You look out here among the sea of blue and this just inspires you. This is who we are. We are turning out combat capability every single day,” Brig. Gen Kenyon Bell said. “I’m thankful today. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to lead this wing.”