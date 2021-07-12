Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

32 MALASANA STREET Available on Digital HD & DVD on July 20

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, 32 MALASANA STREET from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release 32 MALASANA STREET on Digital HD and DVD on July 20, 2021. Written...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Amc Networks#Digital Hd Dvd#Rlje Films#Shudder#Amc Networks#Studiocanal#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoshorrorsociety.com

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD 8/31

The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of “Fear The Walking Dead” arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 31st from Lionsgate. “Fear The Walking Dead” Season 6 stars Alycia Debnam-Carey (TV’s “The 100,” Friend Request, Into the Storm), Colman Domingo (TV’s “Euphoria,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk), Lennie James (TV’s “The Walking Dead” and “Save Me,” Blade Runner 2049), Maggie Grace (Taken franchise, TV’s “Lost,” The Hurricane Heist), Austin Amelio (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” Everybody Wants Some!!, Mercy Black), Colby Minifie (TV’s “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Jessica Jones”), and Karen David (TV’s “Legacies,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television”). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, “Fear The Walking Dead” Season 6 Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD will be available for a price of $44.99 and $38.98, respectively.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Victim of Love Coming to On Demand on 7/20 & DVD on 8/10 From Indican Pictures

From Danish Writer and Director Jesper Isaksen (The Visitor), the Horror-Thriller Follows One Man’s Attempt to Find His Missing Girlfriend and Survive a Nightmarish Underground World, Arriving on Digital HD on July 20 and DVD on August 10 from Indican Pictures. “A uniquely intriguing film.”. – Cryptic Rock. “A flawlessly...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

STAY OUT OF THE ATTIC: Available on VOD, Digital, DVD & Blu-ray on August 17

Jerren Lauder's horror flick Stay Out of The Attic has been playing on Shudder, AMC Networks' horror streaming service. If you are not subscribed to the service (why the hell not!?!), or, you want a physical copy of the horror flick on your own your next chance to catch it will be on August 17th. RLJE Films will release Stay Out of The Attic on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray on that day.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘In The Heights’ Dated for 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins is jumping to Digital and physical home video formats. The In The Heights...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Wild Boys (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. Vinegar Syndrome has brought a lot of different movies to my attention. They started bringing exploitation, sci-fi, and horror to the masses through their own releases and as they grew so did their influence. Over the last year or so they have put a lot of focus in their partner labels to bring even more films to our attention.
MoviesCollider

‘In the Heights’ Coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray, For Those Who Want to Watch It 96,000 Times

In the Heights brought joy to many and now, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is heading to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 31. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, with incredible songs like "96,000," "Paciencia Y Fe," "Breathe," and "It Won't Be Long Now." Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu, now fans of one of the summer's best movies can revisit this story as often as possible.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

List of DVD release dates for July 20 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 20: Bordertown: Season 3 (Blu-ray) 20: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Blu-ray) 27: A Quiet Place Part II. 27: American Gods: Season 3. 27: Devils: Season One. 27: Every...
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

Profile making it Digital on July 27th, Blu-ray/DVD on August 10th

Haven’t seen it, but it does look interesting. Inspired by true events, PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist on her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the screen life format, directed by Timur Bekmambetov.
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 19th, 2021

Pariah: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray) The Movie: The 2011 coming-of-age drama Pariah could be mistaken for residing in a niche within a niche. It's a Black Film AND it's a Lesbian Film. And while Pariah doesn't try to soft-pedal either of these aspects, it also doesn't seem unduly burdened to represent anything other than the emotional honesty of its characters. This gives the film a universal appeal, and it deserves to reach beyond a specialized audience.Pariah is a film that overflows with empathy, thanks primarily to the sensitive and perceptive script and direction by Dee Rees (Mudbound). The actors follow Rees's lead, shaping characters who are far from perfect but whose foibles and desires are wholly understandable and relatable.Adepero O...Read the entire review »
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’ Sets Early Release On Digital Platforms In August, DVD In September

Much like the character themselves in the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Widow” is dropping surprisingly early. Marvel Studios’ latest feature film is launching on all major digital platforms come August 10 and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 14. While that may see seem disastrously early — the early release can’t help but feel like Disney simply throwing in the towel on “Black Widow’s” theatrical release, following major second and third-week drops after a pandemic record-setting opening weekend — to be fair, the timing of the quick home release does have precedent, however, with recent, would-be Disney blockbusters – with “Mulan” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” both hitting video-on-demand to own after just one month. Then Blu-ray and DVD after two months, and finally free on Disney+ after three. So essentially, while many fans or pundits may want to sound alarm bells at “Black Widows” poor box office, this is their Premiere Access release strategy.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Black Widow’ Is Coming Early to Digital HD

Just a few weeks after Black Widow opened in theaters, the film already has an early release date on Digital HD, as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K. The digital release for Marvel’s first film in Phase Four of the MCU is just a few weeks away, on August 10. The physical discs for 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available about a month later, on September 14.
MoviesCollider

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Breaks Out With 4K Ultra HD Release

The Shawshank Redemption, the beloved 1994 prison drama, is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD. Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella, "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," the script was adapted by Frank Darabont, who also made his directorial debut with the film. The story follows Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man serving two life sentences at Shawshank State Prison. He befriends Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), another lifer who specializes in procuring contraband for his fellow inmates. The two form an unlikely bond in the face of an unjust system, even as Andy harbors a secret plan.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Black Widow Digital, DVD and Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Features

Black Widow was originally going to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the summer of 2020, but due to world events that we’re sure you’re all too aware off, it wasn’t meant to be. After being delayed several times, Marvel Studios announced that Natasha Romanoff’s solo action movie would arrive in theaters and stream on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, and fans were finally able to spend time with Natasha and meet her old “family” over a year later than planned.
Retailepicstream.com

Smallville Complete Series Will Be Releasing on Blu-Ray

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It has been two decades since Smallville made its way into television and to honor the 20th anniversary of the show, its complete series will be released on Blu-ray for the first time ever from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment which will have almost 30 hours of extras and exclusive bonus features having Superman fly the skies once more on your home screens.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 27th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 27th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: A Quiet Place Part II, Brotherhood of the Wolf – Collector’s Edition, American Gods: Season 3, The Herculoids: The Complete Orig. Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Comments / 0

Community Policy