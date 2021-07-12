Weir wins sprint feature at Gas City; Headley suspended
Marion’s Scotty Weir became the first two-time non-wing sprint car feature winner this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway during the “Beach Night Bash” show on Friday. Chance Crum (Snohomish, Washington) won the USAC Midwest Regional Midget feature victory, Derek Losh (Rensselaer) became the first two-time modified feature winner of the season and Lee Hobbs (Mitchell) earned his second street stock feature victory on the quarter-mile dirt track.www.chronicle-tribune.com
