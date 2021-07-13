Health Caution: River Fire Smoke Creates Impact Across Valley
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY – The District is issuing a health caution to all San Joaquin Valley residents as the River Fire in Mariposa County is causing smoke impacts in the counties of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern. The health caution will remain in place until the fire is extinguished. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.sierranewsonline.com
Comments / 0