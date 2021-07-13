Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

People's desire to live into older ages reduced by hypothetical adverse life scenarios

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study sheds light on how the specter of dementia and chronic pain reduce people's desire to live into older ages. Among Norwegians 60 years of age and older the desire to live into advanced ages was significantly reduced by hypothetical adverse life scenarios with the strongest effect caused by dementia and chronic pain, according to research conducted at the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center based at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Living Conditions#Life Expectancy#Norwegians#Norse Oppland County#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Public Health
Related
Diseases & Treatmentshealththoroughfare.com

New Study Links Hearing Loss to Risk of Dementia in Older People

The next time you can’t make out what the person next to you at a restaurant is saying, or can’t hear the waiter when it’s noisy on a flight, that might be your body telling you something: You could be losing your hearing – and it could lead to dementia. A long-term study found that people who report having difficulty hearing in noisy situations are more likely to develop dementia later on.
HealthScience Daily

Better healthcare management can reduce the risk of delirium among older adults

Elderly patients with neurological conditions are significantly more likely to develop delirium shortly after they are hospitalised. A new study has discovered that a delayed transfer to a hospital floor is associated with greater short-term risk of delirium among patients aged 65 and over, and for those who arrive to the Emergency Department (ED) on days with higher risk of prolonged lengths of stay -- found to be Sunday and Tuesday.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Adults with ADHD at higher risk of many physical conditions, finds study

Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in The Lancet Psychiatry. Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Coffee can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection

Coffee has a new benefit: protecting you from COVID-19 infection. Starting your morning with a cup of coffee and having a few pick-me-ups throughout the day can lower your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, according to new research. A study led by researchers from Northwestern University found that drinking...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Rates of adverse events lower with apixaban for A-fib in older adults

(HealthDay)—For older adults with atrial fibrillation, apixaban is associated with lower rates of adverse events than warfarin across all frailty levels, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Dae Hyun Kim, M.D., M.P.H., Sc.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues examined...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Rich people live LONGER: Study reveals that for every £36,000 saved by middle age, death risk in the next 24 years falls by five per cent

Having money in the bank by middle age can add years to your life, a study revealed, finding that every £36,000 saved cut the death risk by five per cent over 24 years. This even applied in the case of siblings, with those saving £100,000 more than a brother or sister having a 13 per cent greater chance of outliving their relative.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Movement Disorders May Affect Exercise in Patients With Psychosis

Parkinsonism linked to significantly decreased physical activity, increased sedentary behavior in patients with schizophrenia. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psychotic disorders, certain movement disorders, especially parkinsonism, are associated with reduced physical activity (PA) and increased sedentary behavior (SB), according to a study published in the July issue of the Schizophrenia Bulletin.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Adult ADHD linked to numerous physical conditions

Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet published in The Lancet Psychiatry. "Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with ADHD and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy