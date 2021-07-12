Best Meme Stocks To Buy This Week? 3 In Focus

Should Investors Have These Top Consumer Tech Stocks In Their Portfolios Now?. With the strength of the tech industry on full display this week, the biggest consumer tech stocks continue to shine. For one thing, this section of the stock market today would see an uptick in demand for their services. This could be because of persisting consumer spending trends and new tech upgrade cycles in general. When you consider all this is happening in the backdrop of resurging coronavirus cases, it makes sense. Consumers in certain parts of the globe remain homebound as new variants of concern continue to spread. This would see said consumers turning to some of the biggest names in tech for a variety of reasons now.