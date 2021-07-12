Buyers could see more affordable homes in the next 6 months

Homebuyers exhausted by record low inventory and bidding wars. relief in the near future, according to a survey from Homes.com. The online survey, fielded in early May, had 1,600 U.S. adult respondents, of which 267 said they planned to sell their home within the next six months. The survey found that the tough market was not the biggest consideration for those who haven’t put their homes on the market sooner. Rather, among those who planned to sell, 60 percent said they’ve been waiting to list their homes because the timing hasn’t felt right.