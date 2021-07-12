Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Buyers could see more affordable homes in the next 6 months

By Andrea V. Brambila
Inman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomebuyers exhausted by record low inventory and bidding wars. relief in the near future, according to a survey from Homes.com. The online survey, fielded in early May, had 1,600 U.S. adult respondents, of which 267 said they planned to sell their home within the next six months. The survey found that the tough market was not the biggest consideration for those who haven’t put their homes on the market sooner. Rather, among those who planned to sell, 60 percent said they’ve been waiting to list their homes because the timing hasn’t felt right.

www.inman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Home Price#Real Estate Brokerage#Homes Com#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Jackson County, ORjacksonvillereview.com

Home Prices Soar… is a Crash in Store? – by Graham Farran

Last year, U.S. home sales and prices soared at their fastest pace in 14 years. On a local level, we’ve seen unprecedented demand and low inventory and soaring prices. Over the last 12 months, Jackson County existing home prices increased by almost 27% and Josephine County saw prices jump by 28%. Home prices have gone up steadily since 2013, but we haven’t seen this amount of yearly price appreciation since 2005. Jackson County’s median home price is now approaching $400,000—yes, $400,000. It wasn’t very long ago that we were waiting for the median home price to hit $300,000!
Real EstatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

How to remove PMI from your mortgage

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Lenders...
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Week Ahead: Will Record Home Price Gains Continue?

Gauging home-price movements, CoreLogic’s data sets will examine the close of Q2 in the housing market. Last month, national home prices increased 15.4% year-over-year in May 2021, according to CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) Report. The May 2021 HPI gain was up from the May 2020 gain of 4.2%, marking the highest year-over-year gain since November 2005.
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

How to Give a First-Time Home Buyer a Hand

The housing market is a tough nut to crack these days. Prices are hitting the stratosphere thanks to low inventory, which is sparking bidding wars among buyers. Landing a home can seem impossible for younger buyers, who may need help with the down payment or qualifying for a mortgage. One-third of millennials report that coming up with the money for a down payment is the biggest obstacle to buying a home, according to the American Bankers Association. In fact, it takes 10 years, on average, for most home buyers to save a 5% down payment.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Listing Prices Increase But a Market Slowdown Is in Sight

Softening and market slowdown are the new emerging keyphrases for where the housing market is headed. More sellers are coming onto the market, slowly addressing the inventory challenge and slowing home price growth, according to the latest Weekly Housing Trends report from realtor.com®. Key findings:. – The median listing price...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Pending Home Sales Fall, Pointing Toward Market Turnaround

Pending home sales for existing homes fell 1.9% in June from May as homebuyers continue to pull back amid escalating home prices. These pending sales represent closed sales in one to two months. CNBC reports existing home sales were also down 1.9% compared to June 2020 levels and prices were up 17% year over year in May, marking the largest annual gain on record. Home prices continue to increase due to low inventory, says CNBC, but relief is on its way: The number of newly listed homes in June increased 5.5% compared to June 2020.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pending home sales dip as “seesaw” market continues

Following a robust May, pending home sales declined in June. Though the desire for buyers to purchase a new home remains strong, skyrocketing prices are putting the dream out of reach for some buyers, economists in the housing industry said. The overall pending home sales index fell 1.9% to 112.8...
Real EstateLos Angeles Daily News

15-year fixed mortgages drop to record low of 2.1%

This week the Freddie Mac primary market mortgage survey shows the 15-year fixed hitting a record-low of 2.1% with a 0.7-point cost. One year ago, during Wave 1 of the COVID-19 triggered refinance mania, the 15-year was 41 basis points higher at 2.51%. The 15-year fixed is currently available at...
Real Estatempamag.com

New homes sales slump expected, say brokers

Potential home buyers are being edged out of the house market because of high property prices, mortgage brokers have told MPA. Figures released by the US Census Bureau show that new home sales fell to the lowest level in more than a year, down by 19.4% compared to June 2020.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Shift Slightly Upward

Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.10% with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.12%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.51%. “As the economy works to get back to its pre-pandemic self, and the fight against COVID-19 variants unfolds, owners and buyers continue to benefit from some of the lowest mortgage rates of all-time,” said Sam Khater, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac. “Largely due to the current environment, the 30-year fixed-rate remains below 3% for the fifth consecutive week, while the 15-year fixed-rate hits another record low.”
Real Estatescottsdale.org

Valley renters caught in housing price squeeze

Valley renters are increasingly finding themselves caught between rapidly rising rents and soaring home prices that make buying a house next to impossible. Starter-home prices are rising seven times faster than a typical renter’s income, making saving for a down payment even harder, according to Zillow. The online real estate...
Real EstatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Five mortgage trends for the rest of 2021

It’s brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year. Mortgage rates will likely rise. The...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Redfin: Housing Market Is Cooling Off

Reports Home Sales Post Smallest 4-Week Increase In Over A Year. Key signs point to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. According to data collected over the four-week period ending July 25, pending home sales posted a 7 percent year-over-year...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Pending Home Sales Dip 1.9 Percent in June

According to the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales in the U.S. declined marginally in June after recording a notable gain in May 2021. Contract activity was split in the four major U.S. regions from both a year-over-year and month-over-month perspective. The Northeast recorded the only yearly gains in June.
Real EstateNewsTimes

5 Tips for Millennial Home Buyers

It appears the notion that Millennials are buying too much avocado toast to ever afford to buy a home was way off. Millennials accounted for 37% of all home buyers in 2019 and are the most active generation of buyers. The Covid-19 pandemic may have slowed things down a bit last year, but Gen Y is still the group real-estate agents should be drooling over. They’re ready to begin their journey to becoming homeowners now more than ever.
Real EstateInman.com

3 ways agents can help today's savvy, educated buyers and sellers

Online resources can give buyers and sellers an advantage when it comes to accessing information on the market and current listings. However, nothing can replace the expertise and knowledge of an experienced agent. Here’s why. Buyers and sellers today are more educated on the market and the buying and selling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy