Ole Miss schools receive PLTW recognition

VINTON, IA – Vinton-Shellsburg High School announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 204 high schools across the U.S., and one of 2 high schools in the state to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through Project Lead The Way. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.