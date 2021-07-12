Cancel
Ole Miss schools receive PLTW recognition

By Staff report
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 18 days ago

Two Mississinewa Community Schools buildings have been recognized nationally for ongoing efforts in STEM and career learning areas. Both R.J. Baskett Middle School and Northview Elementary School were recently named 2020-21 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools, according to an Ole Miss press release. The R.J. Baskett Gateway Program was one of 158 middle schools recognized, and the Northview Elementary Launch Program was one of 310 elementary schools recognized by PLTW, a nonprofit that works with millions of prekindergarten through 12th grade students, teachers and schools nationwide.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

#Elementary Schools#Middle Schools#Ole Miss#Pltw
