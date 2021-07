A new video released by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) is urging Michigan lawmakers to pass a bipartisan package of bills called, “Safe Patient Care Act.” The legislation calls on Michigan lawmakers to set safety limits on nurses and assigned patient assignments in hospitals. The video released by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) shares the story of a registered nurse from Commerce Township. The footage looks at the daily activities of a Registered Nurse, and there’s no limit on the number of patients assigned to one Registered Nurse.