Kearney, NE

Five staff members selected for 2021-22 Leadership UNK class

By Tyler Ellyson
unk.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney has selected five staff members for its 2021-22 Leadership UNK class. In its 15th year, the program is designed to expose participants to leadership opportunities at UNK and in the Kearney area, enhance their leadership skills and encourage them to accept leadership roles in the future. Leadership UNK also gives members opportunities to network with the campus community, classmates, speakers and others to discuss issues pertinent to campus and leadership development.

