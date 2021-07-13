Rossi Honda is Hosting a Certified Dream Deal Sales Event

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Concept – Courtesy: Motor Biscuit – Image by Car News. The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 is a tough pickup that earns its reputation for its off-road capabilities. The underside of the truck is geared up to be able to tackle rough terrain and increase function, while its spool valve shocks execute the job effortlessly. The Colorado model is exactly what one needs on a nice off-roading day, and the optional turbodiesel engine lives up to its expectations. Now, it seems as if the automaker wants to implement this work on its full-size 2022 Silverado, which would move on top of the Trail Boss trim in the lineup.