Elevated lumber prices are the biggest dent in local Habitat’s work over the past year, but operations continue
The Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity has continued work during the pandemic, but the nationwide trend of rising lumber prices has slowed its operations. Lumber prices have begun to fall but are still much higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. More people working from home launched a trend in home-improvement projects, which increased demand for materials, thus boosting the cost.godanriver.com
