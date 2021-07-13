AESP Announces 2020 AESP Energy Award Winners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, highlights its clients' expanding commitment to investments across sustainable energy, climate tech, EV and sustainable mobility, circular economy, and intelligent infrastructure. Mach49 partners with leading multinationals to build their own internal incubators and accelerators to drive organic growth. The team also helps global businesses design and launch their internal corporate venture capital (CVC) activities — investing, partnering, and M&A. All of Mach49's clients regard sustainability as an important part of their agenda. Clients focused on groundbreaking sustainability ventures and investments include Halliburton Labs of Halliburton Company; TDK Ventures of TDK Corporation; SE Ventures from Schneider Electric; Hitachi; LIXIL Corporation; and RWE Energy; among others.
