Robert S Milligan

Robert (Bob) S. Pendleton Sr., 93, of Hayward successfully ran his race and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord Savior on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Spooner Health System. He was born Aug. 29, 1926, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of James and Ruby (Smith) Pendleton. He led an adventurous life. After high school, he headed west to work on the railroad, then shortly after he made his way to the logging camp in Oregon and became a cat-skinner. Later, he felt the call to serve his country as a seaman with the Merchant Marines, earning the rank of 3rd Mate. After the Merchant Marines, he went to work on a fire-boat in Puget Sound, Washington. While in Seattle, Bob heard about the Florida Everglades. His adventurous spirit led him to south Florida, where he started his own Everglades Airboat Guide Service. He also was a water ski instructor, airplane pilot, ship captain, stock car driver, started his own window tinting business, and many more business endeavors.