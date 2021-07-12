Robert S Milligan
Robert S Milligan, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on July 6, 2021, at the age of 93. Robert was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 6, 1928 to immigrant parents, James and Agnes Milligan and was their only child. Robert was raised in Detroit, went to the Ford Trade School, became a licensed Professional Engineer, and worked for Ford Motor Company for 43 years. He later moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he met and married Caryl M Milligan. Robert and Caryl had 66 wonderful years together. Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Robert served many years in several churches as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Robert and Caryl raised their 4 children first in Orange County, California and then moved to Connersville, Indiana in 1971. Caryl and Robert moved to Texas in 2015.www.newsexaminer.com
