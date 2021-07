SOUTH BEND — Zookeepers Aubrey Hughes and Ty Bookout met up at the red panda exhibit early Wednesday morning before visitors started filing into the Potawatomi Zoo. They were hoping to coax Maiya out of a nesting box where she was caring for one of her two babies that were born at the zoo June 17. The other cub was removed from the first-time mother at the advice of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan because it was under weight and seemed to have respiratory difficulties.