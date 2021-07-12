Joseph Ronald “Ron” Koons, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Born June 4, 1939, in Connersville, Indiana, to Joseph H. and Georgia D. Johnson Koons, Ron lived in Richmond for the last fifty-six years. He graduated from Mooreland High School in 1957. Ron founded Koons Home Center, his legacy, in 1966 and was the proud owner and operator, which continues to be operated by his family. He was a member of the Wayne County Builders Association, Mega Group USA Retail Buying Group, and Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. Ron held a pilot’s license for many years. He always had a smile and was very generous to the community.