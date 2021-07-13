Cancel
Environment

As temperatures soar, experts look to an Elk Grove parking lot for clues to keep cooler

By Darrell Smith, The Sacramento Bee
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—Elk Grove and other cities are studying a sunblocking strip of Old Town Elk Grove pavement for valuable clues to keep asphalt-covered urban neighborhoods cooler. The laboratory is a small parking lot at Grove Street near the city's just-completed Old Town Plaza, the nearly 4 1/2 -acre entertainment and gathering space in the historic district. The lot was treated with a new layer of cool pavement treatment under the eyes of the Cool Roadways Partnership to Reduce Urban Heat pilot program. The road coating is lighter in color than traditional blacktop, reflecting sunlight instead of absorbing it.

