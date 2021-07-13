Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Past champions reclaim title at U.S. National Kubb Championship

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 15 days ago
Mikey Vall of the VallStars throws a baton Saturday during the U.S. National Kubb Championship as, from left, his brother, John, mom, Tina, and dad, Chris, look on. The Valls, all of Eau Claire, placed fourth in the tournament's bronze bracket. Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

Two competitors won their fifth title in the 14th U.S. National Kubb Championship over the weekend in Eau Claire.

Greg Jochimsen of Eau Claire, Grant Scott of Des Moines, Iowa, and Joe Pendleton of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, combined forces to claim the crown in the event that attracted 122 teams to Eau Claire Soccer Park. It was the fifth title for both Jochimsen and Scott.

Their team, called Disorder, qualified for the semifinals by winning a throw-off to break a tie after Sunday morning pool play. Disorder then went on to top Tad Kubbler, comprised of Eric Goplin, Cole Vryens and Ethan Forney of Minneapolis, in two straight games in the best of three title match.

Flux Capacitors, an Eau Claire team formed by John Ellingsen, Nick Flux and Joe Dekan, claimed the bronze medal over Science for the Win of the Twin Cities.

Other Eau Claire teams that placed were Classy on the Grassy (third in the silver bracket), Kubbin for a Brewsin (first in the bronze bracket) and VallStars (fourth in the bronze bracket).

The 2021 edition of the U.S. National Kubb Championship attracted more than 420 players from 20 states, according to tournament director Eric Anderson of Eau Claire.

