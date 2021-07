The primary reason many believe that Georgia can make a College Football Playoff run in 2021 is the offense, led by JT Daniels and the deepest, most talented receiver group since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Well, Athlon Sports released its All American teams Tuesday evening and it doesn't look as if the publication is buying into that just yet. It has four Bulldogs on its four All-American teams and none play the offensive skill positions.