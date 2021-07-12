Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Points battles heating up at Kingsport Speedway

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the halfway point of the racing season at Kingsport Speedway and the battles for the track championships are heating up. Nik Williams, driver of the No. 32 Chevrolet, has scored six wins and currently owns a 322-320 win over Brad Housewright in the featured Late Model Stock class. Housewright is just one point ahead of third-place Wayne Hale in the standings. Derek Lane with 283 points and Jonathan Worley with 275 round out the top five.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

