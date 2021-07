Wisconsin legislators return to the Capitol today (Monday) to deal with two items. It’s possible nothing will come of this. Republicans want to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have stopped supplemental federal unemployment benefits. They can’t accomplish that without Democratic help, so the effort is expected to fall short. Also today, Governor Evers has directed the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate to convene for a special session to talk about adding more money to the state’s education system. It is possible the Republican-controlled Legislature will gavel-in the special session, then end it quickly – just like it has previously.