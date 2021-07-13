Cancel
Dallas, GA

Pirates 2021 Round 5 pick bio in brief: 3B Jackson Glenn

By Chris Adamski, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Age/DOB: 23 (Oct. 24, 1997) Scouting report: Texas native who spent five years in college, taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility afforded by the coronavirus pandemic. ... Hit 21 home runs and added 19 doubles in 235 at-bats this past season as Dallas Baptist advanced to the NCAA Tournament super regionals. Glenn hit five home runs and had a .400 average (20 for 50) in 10 postseason games. ... He had a .366 batting average, .732 slugging percentage, .438 on-base percentage and was 13 for 13 in stolen base attempts for the season. ... Ranked 12th nationally in slugging percentage and tied for fourth in home runs. His 172 total bases led the nation. ... Glenn primarily played second base in 2021 after playing third base full-time in 2020. ... Glenn is older than four players who have played for the Pirates this season.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

