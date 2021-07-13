Head-on vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Northern California kills 1, injures 4 others

Five people were injured in a four vehicle wreck in Clearlake Oaks and the man who caused the crash has been arrested for driving under the influence. The CHP says that a Toyota Highlander driven by 37-year-old Stephen Williams was driving west on Highway 20 at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a Prius near the intersection at Sulphur Bank Drive. That caused both vehicles to go into oncoming traffic, each colliding head on with other vehicles. One woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was severely injured while two others suffered minor injuries. The male driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries, and Williams had severe injuries and was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial. Afterwards, Williams was arrested for DUI as officers “observed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.”