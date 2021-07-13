Cancel
Head-on vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Northern California kills 1, injures 4 others

By Victoria Hsieh, The Sacramento Bee
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—One person was killed and four others were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 20 near Williams, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man was driving westbound on Highway 20 near Highway 16 after 7 p.m. when he swerved over the yellow lines into the eastbound lane, the CHP said. Another car with four passengers heading eastbound was unable to avoid the collision.

