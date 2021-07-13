Cancel
Foreign Policy

White House mulls digital trade deal to counter China in Asia - Bloomberg News

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
A general view of the sun rising behind the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies as the United States seeks ways to check China's influence in the region, Bloomberg News reported late on Monday.

The pact could include countries such as Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The details of the potential agreement are still being drafted, but could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements, the report said.

