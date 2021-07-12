Cancel
Madison County, ID

Religion census finds country's second-highest concentration of Latter-Day Saints in Madison County

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County has the second-highest concentration of Latter-day Saints of anywhere in the country. The Public Religion Research Institute published its 2020 Census of American Religion on Thursday. According to the Census of American Religion, 68% of Madison County’s population reported to be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, falling just short of Utah County, Utah, at 72% of the population identifying as Latter-day Saints.

