As temperatures soar, experts look to an Elk Grove parking lot for clues to keep cooler

Jul. 12—Elk Grove and other cities are studying a sunblocking strip of Old Town Elk Grove pavement for valuable clues to keep asphalt-covered urban neighborhoods cooler. The laboratory is a small parking lot at Grove Street near the city's just-completed Old Town Plaza, the nearly 4 1/2 -acre entertainment and gathering space in the historic district. The lot was treated with a new layer of cool pavement treatment under the eyes of the Cool Roadways Partnership to Reduce Urban Heat pilot program. The road coating is lighter in color than traditional blacktop, reflecting sunlight instead of absorbing it.