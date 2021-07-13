Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas pivots on outdoor homeless shelter during heat wave

By Shea Johnson
reviewjournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the middle of a record heat wave, where temperatures have remained blistering overnight, an outdoor shelter for homeless people in Las Vegas is not working. City officials on Sunday night encouraged those sleeping in the city’s open-air Courtyard Homeless Resource Center to move indoors to the Dula Community Center, offering free transportation as they sought to address the latest crisis facing the homeless.

