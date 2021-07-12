Cancel
Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

By Angela Stefano
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Johnson fans can soon see his life story play out on the silver screen. Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will make its way to movie theaters in early August. The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva, chronicles Johnson's path from a rodeo career to one in country music, and how the former prepared him for the latter. In addition to Johnson, the film features interviews with Johnson's wife Brandi, producer Trent Willmon and fellow country artist Reba McEntire, as well as Johnson's pastor and high school teachers.

