Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Times Union
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Place to Work Institute® Canada Survey Garners 100% response-rate by Influitive employees. Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

www.timesunion.com

