Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

With inclusion as a core value at Palo Alto Networks, we are focused on fostering an environment where everyone is inspired to do their best and has a sense of belonging from wherever they choose to work. Today, we are thrilled to share that we have been recognized as a Best Place to Work For Disability Inclusion on The Disability Equality Index® (DEI), the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 to measure disability workplace inclusion.