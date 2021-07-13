Cancel
Rossi Honda is Hosting a Certified Dream Deal Sales Event

Vehicles that are part of this sales event include 2017-2021 Honda Certified Pre-Owned Civic, Accord and HR-V Drivers in the Vineland area who have been looking for a certified pre-owned vehicle can take advantage of the Certified Dream Deal Sales Event that is happening now at Rossi Honda. Very well-qualified customers can take advantage of 0.99% APR financing for up to 36 months. This offer is good now through Aug. 31 and it is available on all 2017-2021 Honda Certified Pre-Owned Civic, Accord and HR-V models.

