MLB makes $100M commitment to increase Black participation

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 15 days ago

Major League Baseball will give at least $100 million over 10 years to the Players Alliance and help raise an additional $50 million aimed at increasing the number of Blacks playing the sport and eventually making the big leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision before Monday night's All-Star...

NFLphillytrib.com

MLB pledges millions to build Black participation

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will donate up to $150 million to the Players Alliance, a nonprofit formed last summer by more than 100 Black current and former players in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The donation is aimed at helping build Black participation in the sport.

