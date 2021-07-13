Cancel
Donley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND NORTH CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mcclellan, or 19 miles north of Clarendon, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Mcclellan. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

