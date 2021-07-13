Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

