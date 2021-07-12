Cancel
UPDATE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

By Paula Tran, Michael Rodriguez, Jen Zielinski
thefreepress.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on Monday morning, July 12, according to the RCMP. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, as crews were working to dismantle it. The fall caused significant damage to surrounding buildings, including a seniors’ home, prompting RCMP to evacuate much of the area. The City of Kelowna called a local state of emergency shortly after the incident.

