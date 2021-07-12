UPDATE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna
Multiple people are dead after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on Monday morning, July 12, according to the RCMP. The crane fell around 11 a.m. Monday, as crews were working to dismantle it. The fall caused significant damage to surrounding buildings, including a seniors’ home, prompting RCMP to evacuate much of the area. The City of Kelowna called a local state of emergency shortly after the incident.www.thefreepress.ca
