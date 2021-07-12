UPDATE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

A crane fell over at a construction site in the Minneapolis suburb of Lexington on Friday, causing a power outage for nearly 900 customers in the area as temperatures were in the mid-90s. There were no injuries reported. A dispatch supervisor with the Centennial Lakes Police Department said the call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m. The crane fell into power lines and onto the partially-constructed building. The building was evacuated. Xcel Energy reported reported nearly 900 customers in the areas of Blaine, Circle Pines and Lexington were without power after the collapse. The power company said it expected energy to be restored at about 2:30 p.m.