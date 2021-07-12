Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

B.C. First Nation to search for unmarked residential school burial grounds in Alert Bay

By Tyson Whitney
thefreepress.ca
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: This article contains details about residential schools in B.C. and may be upsetting to readers. Please contact The Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1-800-721-0066 or 24-hour crisis line 1-866-925-4419 if you require emotional support or assistance. The ‘Namgis First Nation council has made the decision to find out...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nations#Archie#B C#Alert Bay#B C First Nation#Black Press Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Dozens of churches are vandalized and torched in Canada after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools for Indigenous children run by the Catholic church

Dozens of Christian churches on indigenous lands in Canada have been torched and vandalized since unmarked graves of indigenous children near First Nation boarding schools were first discovered at the end of May. Since then, more than 1,000 graves have been found near Native American boarding schools - many of...
Educationdiscoverestevan.com

Ground-Penetrating Radar Work Starts At Former Residential School

The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs, which represents six First Nations in northwest Saskatchewan, are overseeing ground-penetrating radar being conducted on a field where the Delmas Indian Residential School once stood. The school was opened in 1901 by the Roman Catholic Church and remained in operation until it burned to the...
AmericasWBUR

Stories From Canada's Indigenous Residential School Survivors

At first, John Jones’ childhood wasn’t very different from other kids. "The only important thing to a child is to play and be loved," Jones says. "That’s what my life was like before residential school.”. But when he was just 7, Jones was sent to the Alberni Residential School in...
AmericasBBC

Canada: More unmarked graves likely at former residential school site

A indigenous nation has called on the Canadian government to release residential school attendance records to help identify unmarked graves. In May, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the initial discovery of 215 unmarked graves near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Presenting the full report on Thursday, the nation...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases jump to 150 Tuesday, mostly in Interior

B.C. public health teams reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, up from an average of below 100 in recent days. The Interior Health region saw 95 of those new cases, as it continues to lead the province with more than 400 active infections identified. There are 783 active cases province-wide, up from 695 Monday, but serious illness remains low, with 44 people in hospital, up from 43 Monday, and 22 in intensive care, up from 17 Monday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘My home is powder’: Haunting first look inside town wiped off the map by the heat dome

All of Edith Loring-Kuhanga’s most prized possessions have been reduced to ash. Nothing remains of her home, other than the wire fence that runs around it, a large tree on the front of the property and an oil tank at the back. The rest is debris and charred earth.And yet, the Lytton resident says seeing the remains of her home, and the decimated town around it, was a “tough but necessary” experience.The small village of Lytton in Canada’s British Columbia was destroyed by a fire just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days...
ScienceBBC

Remains of 12 bodies found at Exeter leper hospital site

Archaeologists have found the remains of 12 human bodies at the site of a former leper hospital. They made the discovery in Exeter, Devon, during an assessment on Fairpark Road as part of a planning application for the redevelopment of almshouses. The site was home to the Magdalen Leper Hospital...
SocietyReal News Network

Unearthing the horror of Native American boarding schools

Back in May, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential (boarding) school in Canada that was used to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children. Soon after, over 750 unmarked graves were discovered at another residential school. Given the historical brutality of such schools in their treatment of Indigenous children, it is widely suspected that similar gravesites exist at residential schools across the US and Canada. Investigating these atrocities will require a significant commitment from the US and Canadian governments, and atoning for the (continued) evils wrought upon Indigenous people will take an even more significant commitment from all of us. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks about all this and more with Mary Annette Pember, an award-winning journalist and photographer whose work appears regularly in Indian Country Today and other outlets like In These Times. Pember, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, recently authored an article supported by the Goodman Institute for Investigative Journalism on how the Catholic Church stole $30 million from Native families; she also authored a 2019 article in The Atlantic exposing the horror of Indigenous children being stolen from their homes and put in boarding schools.
SocietyPosted by
CNN

US begins its reckoning on Native American children

Daniella Zalcman is a Vietnamese-American documentary photographer whose work focuses on the modern legacies of Western colonization. She is also the founder of Women Photograph, an organization working to elevate the voices of women and non-binary visual journalists. Follow her on Twitter @dzalcman and view her work on her website. The views expressed are her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Politicsalaskareporter.com

Yukon court validates First Nation's right to require councillors, chiefs, to live on settlement lands

The Yukon Court of Appeal has upheld the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation’s right to require chief and council to live on settlement lands. In a split decision issued July 21, the court found the First Nation’s requirement for elected officials to move to settlement lands within 14 days was in violation of section 15(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees equality rights.
Politicsthefreepress.ca

Northern B.C.’s famed abandoned town preserved in time awaits its turn

Kitsault — a remote, abandoned northwestern B.C. town along the coast of the Observatory Inlet has captured the imagination of most who hear about its fascinating past and equally bizarre present. Visitors must pass through the Nass Valley’s alien landscape filled with breathtakingly beautiful lava beds and a drowned forest...
Advocacythefreepress.ca

Vancouver Island First Nation condemns cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters

The Pacheedaht First Nation has condemned the cutting of several young trees by old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed area, among several other “disrespectful and anti-social actions” at camps and blockades. In a statement released on Sunday, July 25, Hereditary Chief Frank Queesto Jones and Chief Councillor Jeff...
Environmentthefreepress.ca

West Kootenay has Canada’s worst air quality

The West Kootenay has the worst air quality in Canada due to wildfire smoke suffocating the region. IQAir, which measures air quality throughout the world, rated Trail on Monday at the bottom of Canadian communities with a 288 air quality index score, followed by Nelson in second, then Castlegar at third and Rossland in fourth.
Environmentthefreepress.ca

B.C.’s active wildfires fall to 250, evacuation orders up to 61

B.C. wildfire crews are taking action to contain 250 forest fires as of Tuesday, down from 277 this time last week. The latest statistics from the B.C. Wildfire Service show 61 evacuation orders in place as of the evening of July 26, up three from Sunday. Properties on evacuation order total 3,713, down by 547 as ground crews and aircraft work to contain fires that threaten homes.
Marketsthefreepress.ca

Record return: Victoria-based company sets new B.C. standard for pension investment

The Victoria-based company responsible for B.C.’s public-sector pensions saw its funds grow by 16.5 per cent during fiscal 2021 – one of the most positive pandemic-year returns for a provincial pension management company in Canada. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) increased its assets under management by $28.3 billion to...
Animalsthefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: Humpbacks put on a show for visitors to Vancouver Island

(Editor’s note: Photos were taken from several hundred metres away, using a zoom lens.) Mary-Noreen and Paul Hyland weren’t sure what to expect when they climbed aboard Garry Henkel’s Aboriginal Journeys vessel for a whale watching tour. The couple from Calgary knew at worst, it would be a beautiful scenic...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Ferry terminal, Agrifair host B.C. COVID-19 vaccination clinics

B.C. public health teams reported 94 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, 79 more on Sunday and 94 cases again Monday, down from the 112 new infections reported on Friday but still an increase from last week’s infection rate. Of the 267 new cases over three days, 155 were in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy