BOSTON (CBS) –The body of a woman was recovered from the water after a boat crash in Boston Harbor Saturday morning. The Coast Guard, Boston Police Harbor Unit, and Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit conducted a search for hours after a boat crashed into a day marker around 3 a.m. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and her family has been notified. According to the Boston Fire Department, eight people ended up in the water after the crash. Seven were pulled from the water and five needed to be taken to a hospital with various injuries. The Coast Guard began its search for the woman around Castle Island, and ultimately searched for the body for approximately 13 hours. The boat has also been recovered.