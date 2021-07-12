Obituary for Frank N. “Skip” Cook Jr

Frank N. “Skip” Cook, Jr, 86 of Kenton passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Kenton on June 30, 1935 to the late Frank and Ruth (Barrett) Cook, Sr. Skip married Elaine Sponsler on December 29, 2001 and she survives. He is also survived by his son, Shawn Cook of Cleveland, TN, grandchildren; Erin Cook, Ryan (Irene) Cook both of Kenton, Brittiney Cook of Elida, five great grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Duane “Butch” (Sharol) Sponsler of Seneca, SC. Skip was preceded in death by his grandson, Ty Cook. Mr. Cook was a 1953 graduate of Kenton High School. He served his country proudly in the National Guard for many years. Following high school, Skip worked alongside his father at Cook’s Garage before beginning his long career with Rockwell International where he was a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed restoring Antique Mopar’s. Skip and Elaine enjoyed touring with the Vintage Motor Car Club of America and also with the Central Nickel Age Touring Club, KY Region where he served as a director. Skip and Elaine enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bellefontaine, Ohio and the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Ft. Myers, FL. A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with Pastor Ed Beale officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Skip to Universal Hospice or the First United Methodist Church, Bellefontaine. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.