At a glance: Muskogee City Council

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:. • Approved Change Order No. 3 to the construction contract with Cook Consulting LLC for Wastewater Improvements, adding 90 linear feet of 48-inch boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 5 on UP Railroad Crossing, $90,000.00 — and 25 linear feet of boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 9 on Shawnee Road Crossing, $28,375.00 — for a total Increase of $118,375.

