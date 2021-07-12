At a glance: Muskogee City Council
During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:. • Approved Change Order No. 3 to the construction contract with Cook Consulting LLC for Wastewater Improvements, adding 90 linear feet of 48-inch boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 5 on UP Railroad Crossing, $90,000.00 — and 25 linear feet of boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 9 on Shawnee Road Crossing, $28,375.00 — for a total Increase of $118,375.www.muskogeephoenix.com
