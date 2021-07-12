Obituary for Shirley J. McClure

Shirley J. McClure, 82 of Belle Center passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born on August 23, 1938 to the late Ralph and Cecile (Shaner) Shellenbarger. On February 15, 1958 she married Russell McClure and he survives along with a daughter, Sheila (Michael) Leis of Union, Ohio, two grandchildren; Kelsey (Zac) Middaugh of Anderson, IN, Courtney (Jacob) Farr of Worthington, Ohio and a brother, Art (Miriam) Shellenbarger of Huntsville, Ohio. Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her son, Jim McClure. She was an active member of the Russell’s Point Church of God. Shirley loved shopping and collecting decorative frogs. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joe Angles officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Shirley to the Gideons International. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.