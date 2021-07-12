Oops! Stanley Cup Heading To Montreal After All

TAMPA, FL. – The Stanley Cup will be heading to Montreal, but only for some TLC.

During the celebrations in Tampa today, the cup sustained some bumps and bruises along the parade route, and subsequent festivities.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat writer for The Athletic, Joe Smith tweeted out, “The ⁦@StanleyCup⁩ did sustain some damage during today’s festivities. It’ll be sent to Montreal for repairs and be back to resume Cup celebration with ⁦@TBLightning⁩ next weekend.”

@Trop_Boltage91 said, “Yeah, I’m a Tampa fan but oof lol. it would be different if it was the NFL or NBA and you got to keep the trophy, but you can’t treat the cup like that!”

However, the Stanley Cup pictured above is the presentaion cup. There are actually three Stanley Cups: the original bowl of the “Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup”, the authenticated “Presentation Cup”, and the spelling-corrected “Permanent Cup” on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame whenever the Presentation Cup is not available.

The presentation cup will be sent to Montreal, ironiclly enough, to be repaired and sent back to Tampa for continued celebrations.

