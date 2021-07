Loki is the first Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season, but one key creative figure from the first season is not returning. Kate Herron, who directed all six Tom Hiddleston-starring episodes and served as an executive producer, said she will not be returning. The first season ended on Wednesday, with a surprising announcement at the end that there will be a second season. Both previous Marvel Disney+ shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were limited series. Spoilers follow for Loki Episode 6.